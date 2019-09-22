UrduPoint.com
AI Overtaking Human Life With Technological Revolution: President

Faizan Hashmi 19 hours ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 09:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday said the artificial intelligence (AI) was bringing about a revolution in the human lives in a steadily and stealthy manner, and it might be possible that in the near future, it would replace human role in different fields.

The president during a private news channel programme (Geo News), shared that his repeated emphasis upon adoption of artificial intelligence in different fields of life had now became a buzzword in the country.

Referring to the impacts of AI, he said it was already being used in the auto industry and in wars. There was possibility that in the near future, the AI could replace human role in wars, he said, adding in Pakistan, it was utilized to hunt down terrorists.

About his role as a president in the democratic system, he said due to requirement of constitutional provisions, the president' office was impartial.

To a query, he said he had an office in the Parliament House where he frequently interacted with members of the opposition during the parliamentary sessions. "It's his obligation to keep the federation intact," he added.

The president said it was right of the opposition parties to hold protests, but regretted that during his address to the joint session of the parliament which included the Kahsmir issue, the opposition agitated which was negatively propagated by the Indian media.

He said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was his ideal personality in politics and lauded Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah's biggest role during the Muslims' political struggle for an independent country.

To another question, he said he used to read every word of the references or mercy petitions, and cited his role for deciding a number of petitions, related to cases of a mental retarded person and a juvenile one whereas the third one pertaining to a settlement between two parties.

The president said personalities, including Mehbooba Mufti, and Abdulllah's family, who served as puppet rulers in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) would be held responsible for their past role.

He said the government had given a clear message to India and the world about minorities' rights in Pakistan. Pakistan also hosted around 3 to 5 million refugees for several years, he added.

The president also justified taking U-turns without compromising on principles and said a sagacious person always weighed alteration in one's course while confronted with hurdles.

He also underlined the need to further enhancing provinces' competence with regard to governance and noted with satisfaction that the country's economy was on the path of stabilization with increase in the number of tax filers and narrowing down of imbalance between imports and exports.

The present government took the most difficult steps for the economic stabilization which had never been witnessed during the previous regimes, he added.

To a question, he said all issues of the Sindh province should be taken cognizance of and stressed upon cooperation between the Federal and provincial governments to resolve issues of Karachi and other areas of the province.

Efforts should be made for unity instead creation of differences, he stressed.

