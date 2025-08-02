AI-powered face recognition cameras installed in Bahawalpur

Under the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA), Artificial Intelligence (AI) supported face recognition cameras have been installed in Bahawalpur

Addressing a news conference at the PSCA Bahawalpur premises, District Police Officer Hassan Iqbal said that the Safe Cities Project had been implemented in Bahawalpur in letter and spirit, adding that under the project, AI supported face recognition cameras had been installed here. He said that data of notorious criminals had been provided to Safe Cities Project.

He said that Safe Cities Project was also being implemented in all tehsils of Bahawalpur district. He said that face recognition cameras would immediately inform the PSCA vigilance teams if notorious criminals found entering Bahawalpur.

He said that PSCA Bahawalpur was connected with the PSCA centres of all regions of Punjab province.

In-charge PSCA Bahawalpur SP Kashif said that AI supported modern vigilance cameras had been installed at 48 important sites of Bahawalpur. “Around 257 AI supported vigilance cameras have been installed at 48 sites including 36 sites inside Bahawalpur city, eight entrance sites and four others."

He revealed that other important projects including Virtual Women Station, Virtual Centre for Child and Virtual Blood Bank had also been connected with the PSCA. He said that the PSCA had also made Artificial Intelligence Number Plate Reading (APR) cameras to read number-plates of the vehicles, adding that the APR cameras had data of Excise and Taxation Department.