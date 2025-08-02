AI-powered Face Recognition Cameras Installed In Bahawalpur
Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2025 | 07:53 PM
Under the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA), Artificial Intelligence (AI) supported face recognition cameras have been installed in Bahawalpur
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Under the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA), Artificial Intelligence (AI) supported face recognition cameras have been installed in Bahawalpur.
Addressing a news conference at the PSCA Bahawalpur premises, District Police Officer Hassan Iqbal said that the Safe Cities Project had been implemented in Bahawalpur in letter and spirit, adding that under the project, AI supported face recognition cameras had been installed here. He said that data of notorious criminals had been provided to Safe Cities Project.
He said that Safe Cities Project was also being implemented in all tehsils of Bahawalpur district. He said that face recognition cameras would immediately inform the PSCA vigilance teams if notorious criminals found entering Bahawalpur.
He said that PSCA Bahawalpur was connected with the PSCA centres of all regions of Punjab province.
In-charge PSCA Bahawalpur SP Kashif said that AI supported modern vigilance cameras had been installed at 48 important sites of Bahawalpur. “Around 257 AI supported vigilance cameras have been installed at 48 sites including 36 sites inside Bahawalpur city, eight entrance sites and four others."
He revealed that other important projects including Virtual Women Station, Virtual Centre for Child and Virtual Blood Bank had also been connected with the PSCA. He said that the PSCA had also made Artificial Intelligence Number Plate Reading (APR) cameras to read number-plates of the vehicles, adding that the APR cameras had data of Excise and Taxation Department.
Recent Stories
Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat
GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion
Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July
Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine
UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day
Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Aurangzeb Khichi reaffirms Pakistan's unwavering support for Kashmiri people9 minutes ago
-
Overloading of public transport raises safety concerns in DIKhan9 minutes ago
-
"Maraka-e-Haq" celebrations continue across Karachi under Commissioner’s supervision9 minutes ago
-
Experts call to break stigma around female drug addiction in Pakistan39 minutes ago
-
53,000 MT sugar released by mills39 minutes ago
-
U.S. trade breakthrough a game-changer for exports: Iftikhar Malik39 minutes ago
-
Three medical stores challaned over drug Act violations49 minutes ago
-
APHC leader term August 5, 2019, as unprecedented catastrophe, exposes India’s media censorship49 minutes ago
-
Taekwondo star Abu Huraira meets Agha Mehmood Shah, credits him for crucial support in career49 minutes ago
-
Body recovered from Kohistan Glacier after 28 years, nature’s astonishing power of preservation59 minutes ago
-
15 held for overcharging59 minutes ago
-
40-bed extension inaugurated at Trauma Centre, DHQ hospital DIKhan59 minutes ago