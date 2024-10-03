AI-powered Traffic Control System Pilot Project Launched In Multan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 03, 2024 | 06:44 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The Multan Development Authority (MDA) has unveiled a pilot project featuring an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Radar System to better manage the city traffic system.
The project was initiated under the directives of Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rabbani.
During a detailed briefing on Thursday, the MDA officials presented videos and images of the pilot project to the additional chief secretary. The briefing was attended by Secretary Services Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen, Director General Multan Development Authority (MDA) Rana Saleem Ahmed Khan and Director MDA Rao Zaka.
Speaking on the occasion, Fuad Hashim Rabbani stated that the development authorities of Multan and Bahawalpur had been tasked with preparing AI-based traffic control systems for both cities.
"The pilot project was now ready and will be installed on one of the busiest roads in Multan within the next week, where a speed limit will be enforced," he said.
The ACS was further informed that the pilot project comprises an AI radar system, cameras, and roadside display screens. All vehicles passing by will be monitored in real-time on these screens. Vehicles adhering to the speed limit will have their speed displayed in green, while those exceeding the limit will be marked in red. Additionally, any vehicle or motorcycle violating traffic rules or speeding will trigger a flashing red alert on the screen, displaying its image for immediate identification.
