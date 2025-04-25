Open Menu

AI Should Assist, Not Replace Human Judgment: Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2025 | 10:37 PM

Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb, Judge, Supreme Court of Pakistan, emphasized that artificial intelligence (AI) must serve as a support to human understanding rather than a substitute for it

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb, Judge, Supreme Court of Pakistan, emphasized that artificial intelligence (AI) must serve as a support to human understanding rather than a substitute for it.

He made these remarks while addressing the Annual Judges' Symposium organized by the Ministry of Law and Justice in collaboration with the Federal Judicial academy and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

According to the official spokesperson, Justice Aurangzeb underscored the importance of ensuring that human intellect and reasoning remain central to judicial decisions, even as technology is embraced.

Minister of State for Law and Justice, Barrister Aqeel Malik, appreciated the symposium, noting that such forums provide the judiciary with insight, practical steps, and learning opportunities to meet the demands of digital justice.

He stressed the need for judges to adopt modernization in the legal system. "With the proper use of technology, we can make justice more transparent, effective, and accessible to all, while also upholding constitutional principles and the essence of justice," he said.

Federal Secretary of the Ministry of Law and Justice, Raja Naeem Akbar, who chaired the opening session of the event, reiterated the ministry’s commitment to integrating modern technology into the judicial system.

He highlighted key initiatives such as the Pakistan Code, the Digital Record System (DRS), and the Case Assignment and Management System (CAMS).

