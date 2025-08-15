AI Technician Escapes Leaving Equipment Behind,case Registered
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Jalalpur Pirwala police on Friday registered a case against a private artificial insemination technician after he escaped upon noticing a team of livestock department,leaving his AI container behind.
According to a spokesperson,Dr. Jamshed Akhtar,Deputy Director(DD) livestock,informed Sadar Jalalpur Pirwala police that he along with his staff were returning after checking vaccine in the field on Aug 12 when he spotted a man riding a motorcycle and carrying an artificial insemination container.
He signaled him to stop.Upon noticing the officials,the man escaped leaving his AI container behind.
He was later identified as Ameer Muslim r/o Inayatpur and people informed that he had been extending artificial insemination services to the cattle rearers since long.
His AI container containing an AI gas container,an AI gun,a pair of AI gloves,sixteen (16) semen dozes of Sahiwal Bull,Buffaloe and other Bulls was taken into possession.
Jalalpur Pirwala Sadar police registered a case and started investigations.
