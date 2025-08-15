Open Menu

AI Technician Escapes Leaving Equipment Behind,case Registered

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2025 | 03:00 PM

AI technician escapes leaving equipment behind,case registered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Jalalpur Pirwala police on Friday registered a case against a private artificial insemination technician after he escaped upon noticing a team of livestock department,leaving his AI container behind.

According to a spokesperson,Dr. Jamshed Akhtar,Deputy Director(DD) livestock,informed Sadar Jalalpur Pirwala police that he along with his staff were returning after checking vaccine in the field on Aug 12 when he spotted a man riding a motorcycle and carrying an artificial insemination container.

He signaled him to stop.Upon noticing the officials,the man escaped leaving his AI container behind.

He was later identified as Ameer Muslim r/o Inayatpur and people informed that he had been extending artificial insemination services to the cattle rearers since long.

His AI container containing an AI gas container,an AI gun,a pair of AI gloves,sixteen (16) semen dozes of Sahiwal Bull,Buffaloe and other Bulls was taken into possession.

Jalalpur Pirwala Sadar police registered a case and started investigations.

Recent Stories

Infinix HOT 60 Pro: Unmatched clarity backed by 5- ..

Infinix HOT 60 Pro: Unmatched clarity backed by 5-Year XOS Updates

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan Independence Day Mega Celebrations Begin ..

Pakistan Independence Day Mega Celebrations Begin at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Ex ..

23 minutes ago
 Embassy of Pakistan Hosts Jashn-e-Azadi Festival 2 ..

Embassy of Pakistan Hosts Jashn-e-Azadi Festival 2025 in Abu Dhabi

23 minutes ago

Consul General Attends Pakistan Business Council’s Speed Networking Event in C ..

23 minutes ago
 FANR launches Nuclear and Radiation Excellence Awa ..

FANR launches Nuclear and Radiation Excellence Award

47 minutes ago
 PITB Hosts Flag Hoisting at Arfa Tower, Cake Cutti ..

PITB Hosts Flag Hoisting at Arfa Tower, Cake Cutting at e-Khidmat Markaz on Inde ..

2 hours ago
Belgium’s Foreign Minister urges swift recogniti ..

Belgium’s Foreign Minister urges swift recognition of Palestine

2 hours ago
 TRENDS participates in Arab Youth Media Creativity ..

TRENDS participates in Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate several world lead ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate several world leaders on their Independence, Lib ..

3 hours ago
 At least 21 killed, several injured as floods wrea ..

At least 21 killed, several injured as floods wreak havoc in GB, KP

4 hours ago
 New blood test detects early ovarian cancer

New blood test detects early ovarian cancer

4 hours ago
 World Humanoid Robot Games opens in Beijing

World Humanoid Robot Games opens in Beijing

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan