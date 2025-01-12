AI technologies contribution to economic development highlighted

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman Saif Ur Rehman on Sunday said the

importance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the economy lies in its potential to

drive efficiency, innovation, and growth across industries.

Talking to a delegation of South Punjab industrialists led by Zia Ur Rehman

here, he said by harnessing AI technologies effectively, businesses could

gain a competitive edge, create new revenue streams, and contribute to

economic development.

He said it played a significant role in shaping the economy by providing various

opportunities and driving innovation across industries. He said by using AI-powered

systems and robots, companies could streamline their operations, reduce costs,

and deliver products and services faster.

He said that AI technologies could process and analyze vast amounts of data

quickly and accurately. The ability empowers businesses to gain valuable insights,

make data-driven decisions, and identify patterns and trends that were previously

difficult or impossible to detect.

This, in turn, enhances strategic planning and

operational efficiency.

Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman informed that AI-powered technologies

could lead to the development of entirely new industries and transform existing ones.

By unlocking new possibilities and addressing complex challenges, AI encourages

entrepreneurship and attracts investment, thereby stimulating economic progress,

he added.

Saif Ur Rehman said AI's predictive analytic could help businesses anticipate

market trends, customer demands, and potential risks.

By utilizing AI algorithms to analyze historical data, companies could make informed

predictions about consumer behavior, market conditions, and supply chain disruptions,

enabling them to proactively respond and adapt to changing circumstances. It also

plays a key role in significant improvement in health care and biotechnology.