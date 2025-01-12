AI Technologies Contribution To Economic Development Highlighted
Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2025 | 02:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman Saif Ur Rehman on Sunday said the
importance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the economy lies in its potential to
drive efficiency, innovation, and growth across industries.
Talking to a delegation of South Punjab industrialists led by Zia Ur Rehman
here, he said by harnessing AI technologies effectively, businesses could
gain a competitive edge, create new revenue streams, and contribute to
economic development.
He said it played a significant role in shaping the economy by providing various
opportunities and driving innovation across industries. He said by using AI-powered
systems and robots, companies could streamline their operations, reduce costs,
and deliver products and services faster.
He said that AI technologies could process and analyze vast amounts of data
quickly and accurately. The ability empowers businesses to gain valuable insights,
make data-driven decisions, and identify patterns and trends that were previously
difficult or impossible to detect.
This, in turn, enhances strategic planning and
operational efficiency.
Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman informed that AI-powered technologies
could lead to the development of entirely new industries and transform existing ones.
By unlocking new possibilities and addressing complex challenges, AI encourages
entrepreneurship and attracts investment, thereby stimulating economic progress,
he added.
Saif Ur Rehman said AI's predictive analytic could help businesses anticipate
market trends, customer demands, and potential risks.
By utilizing AI algorithms to analyze historical data, companies could make informed
predictions about consumer behavior, market conditions, and supply chain disruptions,
enabling them to proactively respond and adapt to changing circumstances. It also
plays a key role in significant improvement in health care and biotechnology.
