AI, technology pillars of legal transformation: Barrister Aqeel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik on Tuesday said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Technology are the pillars of legal transformation.

Addressing as Chief Guest at the Annual Symposium for law officers on the theme “Leveraging Technology for modern Justice,” he emphasized that the innovation of AI has significantly enhanced legal research and drafting.

While AI is becoming increasingly essential in modern legal practice, the human element remains indispensable. He stressed that advances in technology is reshaping the traditional legal practices. He highlighted that prosecutors and lawyers remain the vanguards of justice, and institutions like IMAC, are actively contributing to the legal community by promoting the use of technology in legal processes.

As we move forward, he said, it is crucial to embrace technological advancements in legal development while ensuring the centrality of human element for the pursuit of justice.

Federal Secretary, Ministry of Law and Justice, Raja Naeem Akbar, emphasized that technology is the new reality and acknowledged that Pakistan has lagged behind in technological advancements. He stated that the Ministry has taken deliberate steps to bridge this gap by launching key digital initiatives such as the Pakistan Code and the Case Flow Management System.

He further highlighted that the Ministry, in collaboration with partners like the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Global Affairs Canada, is actively working to integrate technology into the legal landscape, aiming to modernize and enhance the efficiency of justice delivery across the country.

The symposium provided an opportunity for in-depth discussions on the integration of technology across multiple dimensions of the justice system. Participants delved into innovative initiatives being implemented at both Federal and provincial levels, addressed the legal complexities arising from emerging crimes and virtual assets, and examined the role of technology in enhancing witness protection mechanisms and advancing the use of artificial intelligence in legal research.

The participants expressed their appreciation for the symposium and underscored the importance of organizing similar capacity-building initiatives in the future. They emphasized the need to continuously equip law officers with the necessary tools to navigate the evolving digital landscape.