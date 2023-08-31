AI to create 97 million new jobs in future: CEO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Artificial Intelligence (AI) has stirred concerns about job security among individuals whereas experts are predicting a surge in job opportunities across diverse sectors that are yet to be fully envisioned.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, the CEO of DatumSquare IT Services said that projections indicate that AI could displace around 80 million jobs by 2025, but simultaneously it will create 97 million new jobs. Moreover, he said a substantial 60% of these forthcoming jobs and their characteristics remain unimagined as AI reshapes the landscape of employment responsibilities.

He said that the adoption of AI in today's world is vital and those who will fail to embrace this cutting-edge technology could result in lagging in developmental pursuits.

"Those countries which resisted technological advancements such as the printing press, calculators and computers in past, suffered economic setbacks," he added.

Raheel underscored the need for educational institutions to reevaluate their teaching methodologies beyond the traditional reliance on human memory, which is progressively becoming obsolete in the age of AI intellect.

Elaborating on AI's attributes, he noted that proficiency in guiding AI systems towards desired outcomes will be a sought-after skill, as AI's writing bots respond to input prompts.

Raheel traced AI's evolution from its origins as elementary chatbots that answered predefined questions to today's self-learning technology which is born out of years of research and experience.

Talking about the immense potential of AI, he assured that humans will remain in control and its negative impacts can be faded through effective regulation.

Answering a question, he stated that AI could enhance people's social and interpersonal skills by granting them the ability to tailor the tone of their messages, letters, and emails.

Highlighting AI's creative prowess, Raheel remarked that unique prompts could produce emotionally resonant fiction that will surpass previous standards.

Discussing the division of labor, he noted that developed nations allocate human minds to creative endeavors while transferring robotic assistance to labor-intensive tasks.

"Human creativity will remain supreme while routine assembly tasks would be assigned to robots," he added.

Regarding AI policy in Pakistan, Raheel said that it is always easy to control and limit certain features of technology, which do not comply with the law of land but banning the technology has never provided the solution.

