Open Menu

AI To Create 97 Million New Jobs In Future: CEO

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2023 | 02:40 PM

AI to create 97 million new jobs in future: CEO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Artificial Intelligence (AI) has stirred concerns about job security among individuals whereas experts are predicting a surge in job opportunities across diverse sectors that are yet to be fully envisioned.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, the CEO of DatumSquare IT Services said that projections indicate that AI could displace around 80 million jobs by 2025, but simultaneously it will create 97 million new jobs. Moreover, he said a substantial 60% of these forthcoming jobs and their characteristics remain unimagined as AI reshapes the landscape of employment responsibilities.

He said that the adoption of AI in today's world is vital and those who will fail to embrace this cutting-edge technology could result in lagging in developmental pursuits.

"Those countries which resisted technological advancements such as the printing press, calculators and computers in past, suffered economic setbacks," he added.

Raheel underscored the need for educational institutions to reevaluate their teaching methodologies beyond the traditional reliance on human memory, which is progressively becoming obsolete in the age of AI intellect.

Elaborating on AI's attributes, he noted that proficiency in guiding AI systems towards desired outcomes will be a sought-after skill, as AI's writing bots respond to input prompts.

Raheel traced AI's evolution from its origins as elementary chatbots that answered predefined questions to today's self-learning technology which is born out of years of research and experience.

Talking about the immense potential of AI, he assured that humans will remain in control and its negative impacts can be faded through effective regulation.

Answering a question, he stated that AI could enhance people's social and interpersonal skills by granting them the ability to tailor the tone of their messages, letters, and emails.

Highlighting AI's creative prowess, Raheel remarked that unique prompts could produce emotionally resonant fiction that will surpass previous standards.

Discussing the division of labor, he noted that developed nations allocate human minds to creative endeavors while transferring robotic assistance to labor-intensive tasks.

"Human creativity will remain supreme while routine assembly tasks would be assigned to robots," he added.

Regarding AI policy in Pakistan, Raheel said that it is always easy to control and limit certain features of technology, which do not comply with the law of land but banning the technology has never provided the solution.

\395

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan World Technology Job From Million Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Gas Safety Committee ensures emirate-wide LPG syst ..

Gas Safety Committee ensures emirate-wide LPG system safety with three new circu ..

3 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Commit ..

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Committee Overseeing National Strate ..

3 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan unveils jerseys sans host ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan unveils jerseys sans host country name on logo

33 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Hajer Ahmed Al Thehli ..

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Hajer Ahmed Al Thehli Secretary-General of Educatio ..

48 minutes ago
 OIC General Secretariat Participates in the Second ..

OIC General Secretariat Participates in the Second Kazan Global Youth Summit

52 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets with Chief Scholar of ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets with Chief Scholar of the Iraqi Fiqh Academy

52 minutes ago
Infinix HOT 30: Redefining Mobile Gaming - Feature ..

Infinix HOT 30: Redefining Mobile Gaming - Features You Can't Ignore

58 minutes ago
 SMBR Nabeel Javed visits e-Khidmat Center at ASTP ..

SMBR Nabeel Javed visits e-Khidmat Center at ASTP to hold progress review meetin ..

1 hour ago
 Aldar launches ‘Gardenia Bay’ new Yas Island r ..

Aldar launches ‘Gardenia Bay’ new Yas Island residential community

1 hour ago
 du announces key sponsors, partners for its ICT ev ..

Du announces key sponsors, partners for its ICT event ‘Envision’

2 hours ago
 EGA announces net profit of AED2.0 billion for H1 ..

EGA announces net profit of AED2.0 billion for H1 2023

2 hours ago
 Sami Saeed vows to translate vision of climate res ..

Sami Saeed vows to translate vision of climate resilient, adaptive Pakistan into ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan