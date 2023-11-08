AI to entirely change global scenario: FCCI President

Artificial Intelligence (AI) will entirely change the global scenario which may also precipitate serious threats to humanity in addition to increase in unemployment rate, said Dr Khurram Tariq, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Artificial Intelligence (AI) will entirely change the global scenario which may also precipitate serious threats to humanity in addition to increase in unemployment rate, said Dr Khurram Tariq, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

Addressing the students of Divisional Model College (DMC), he said that very soon robot will replace humans while the humanoids would be the next generation of robots.

“Humanoids fully equipped with AI would have the ability to think like humans and decide at their own to face the emerging challenges with flawless precision”, he said and added that in the coming years the job market would witness a paradigm shift and there would be need of only very low skilled or very highly skilled manpower and hence 'we must think now and carve out a futuristic strategy to safeguard our national interests'.

He said that robots would undertake all petty jobs like a machine round the clock and 'we would need to produce robots for specific jobs in addition to keeping a check on humanoids'.

He said that the developed world is deliberating on the pros and cons of AI so that practical steps could be taken to discourage the abuse of AI.

He warned about the ticking bomb of population and said that 'we must control it so that jobs could be provided to the unemployed youth within the available resources'.

Dr Khurram Tariq also responded to the abrupt questions of the students and said that they must inculcate habit if critical thinking in their practical life to efficiently handle the emerging challenges.

Principal DMC Air Commodore (R) Amir Sarwar welcomed the President FCCI and said that the objective of inviting luminaries is to sensitize the students to excel in their practical life and this process would continue in the future.

He further said that DMC is producing qualified students with extra ability of creativity and innovation.