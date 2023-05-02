AI to open new avenues to youth: Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Kakar

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Kakar has said that artificial intelligence (AI) and robot technology are opening new avenues of construction and development for youth

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ):Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Kakar has said that artificial intelligence (AI) and robot technology are opening new avenues of construction and development for youth.

"It is not possible to advance in any field without progress in modern science and technology," said Governor Balochistan while talking to Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hasan Baloch who met him here at Governor House on Tuesday.

During the meeting, issues of mutual interest including the overall situation of the province, the development of higher education, and the increasing importance and usefulness of artificial intelligence were discussed.

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan said that only by getting a correct understanding of the philosophy of realism, we can create a clear picture of our future from the vague concepts of the present.

Soon man is going to enter a penless and paperless future for the first time in different evolutionary stages of history and start a new life.

Governor stressed that "in order to keep pace with the modern requirements of time, we have to focus more on natural sciences in all the public sector universities of Balochistan.

"The need is to make full use of the available opportunities and facilities, including modern knowledge-based research in the ever-changing world," he maintained.

On this occasion, Federal Minister Agha Hassan Baloch also invited Governor Balochistan to participate in the inaugural program of the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) in Khuzdar.