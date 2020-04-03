UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AI To Predict Future Diabetes Cases With 94% Accuracy

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 12:58 AM

AI to predict future diabetes cases with 94% accuracy

Researchers have revealed that with the help of artificial intelligence (AI) their trained computer model predicted the future incidence of diabetes with an overall accuracy of 94.9 per cent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Researchers have revealed that with the help of artificial intelligence (AI) their trained computer model predicted the future incidence of diabetes with an overall accuracy of 94.9 per cent.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is the development of computer systems able to perform tasks that normally require human intelligence.

Diabetes is linked to increased risks of severe health problems, including heart disease and cancer. Preventing diabetes is essential to reduce the risk of illness and death.

"Currently, we do not have sufficient methods for predicting which generally healthy individuals will develop diabetes," said study lead author Akihiro Nomura from Kanazawa University in Japan.

"Using machine learning, it could be possible to precisely identify high-risk groups of future diabetes patients better than using existing risk scores," Nomura added.

For the findings, published in the Journal of the Endocrine Society, the researchers investigated the use of a type of artificial intelligence called machine learning in diagnosing diabetes.

Machine learning is a type of AI that enables computers to learn without being explicitly programmed.

The research team analysed 509,153 nationwide annual health checkup records from 139,225 participants from 2008 to 2018 in the city of Kanazawa in Japan.

Among them, 65,505 participants without diabetes were included. The data included physical exams, blood and urine tests and participant questionnaires.

Patients without diabetes at the beginning of the study who underwent more than two annual health checkups during this period were included.

New cases of diabetes were recorded during patients'' checkups, the researchers said.

The researchers identified a total of 4,696 new diabetes patients (7.2 per cent) in the study period. Their computer model predicted the future incidence of diabetes with an overall accuracy of 94.9 per cent.

According to the authors, the next plan is to perform clinical trials to assess the effectiveness of using statins to treat groups of patients identified by the machine learning model as being at high risk of developing diabetes.

Related Topics

Kanazawa Lead Japan 2018 Cancer From Blood

Recent Stories

DHA extends validity of expired health cards

30 minutes ago

Ministry of Health announces 210 new cases of COVI ..

44 minutes ago

Etihad Rail awards AED846 million contract for O&a ..

1 hour ago

Troops gather 150 bodies of virus victims in Ecuad ..

55 seconds ago

Myths about COVID-19 and Social Responsibility

2 hours ago

US Navy Hospital Ships Comfort, Mercy Accept Only ..

56 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.