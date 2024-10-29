AI to prescribe better medicine for individuals: PU VC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali has said that artificial intelligence can help prescribe better medicine for individuals according to their gene sequences for the treatment of disease.

He said due to advancements in the relevant fields "We have to deviate from several traditional methods of medication." He expressed these views while addressing a seminar on ‘Role of Artificial Intelligence in Public Health and Medicine’, organised by PU College of Earth and Environmental Sciences and Pakistan Association for Advancement of Sciences here on Tuesday.

CEES Principal Prof Dr Sajid Rashid Ahmad, President of Pakistan Association for Advancement of Science Dr Muhammad Arshad, General Secretary Dr Saleem, faculty members and a large number of students were present.

In his address, PU VC Dr Muhammad Ali said that humans are genetically different from each other, so medicine should also be different. He said that the record of the genetic profile of every American is available in the United States. Muhammad Ali said that artificial intelligence is playing an important role in all spheres of life. He said that now it is possible to predict which disease may occur after 40 years and how it can be avoided.

The VC said that under no circumstances should children be self-medicated. Dr Ali said, "We all will unite and restore the glory of Punjab University." He said that Dr Arshad is a philanthropist and has rendered valuable services in the higher education sector. Prof Dr Sajid Rashid said that the president of Pakistan has also been the president of PAAS. He said that PU CEES is among the best 450-500 institutions in the world and No 1 in Pakistan in environmental sciences subject. He said that CEES achieved the target of the best ranking due to research, teaching and students’ hard work. Dr Sajid said that the college has produced 115 PhDs so far. He said that the faculty has won several research projects in applied research. He said that CEES had the only accredited laboratory, which has been certified by the Environment Protection Department added that no subject can go without artificial intelligence and new technology.

Dr Muhammad Arshad said that there is a need to promote truth and honesty in society. He said that students need to be trained along with education. He said that under the patronage of VC Dr Muhammad Ali, he was fully confident that the PU would prosper manifold.