AI To Prescribe Better Medicine For Individuals: PU VC
Umer Jamshaid Published October 29, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali has said that artificial intelligence can help prescribe better medicine for individuals according to their gene sequences for the treatment of disease.
He said due to advancements in the relevant fields "We have to deviate from several traditional methods of medication." He expressed these views while addressing a seminar on ‘Role of Artificial Intelligence in Public Health and Medicine’, organised by PU College of Earth and Environmental Sciences and Pakistan Association for Advancement of Sciences here on Tuesday.
CEES Principal Prof Dr Sajid Rashid Ahmad, President of Pakistan Association for Advancement of Science Dr Muhammad Arshad, General Secretary Dr Saleem, faculty members and a large number of students were present.
In his address, PU VC Dr Muhammad Ali said that humans are genetically different from each other, so medicine should also be different. He said that the record of the genetic profile of every American is available in the United States. Muhammad Ali said that artificial intelligence is playing an important role in all spheres of life. He said that now it is possible to predict which disease may occur after 40 years and how it can be avoided.
The VC said that under no circumstances should children be self-medicated. Dr Ali said, "We all will unite and restore the glory of Punjab University." He said that Dr Arshad is a philanthropist and has rendered valuable services in the higher education sector. Prof Dr Sajid Rashid said that the president of Pakistan has also been the president of PAAS. He said that PU CEES is among the best 450-500 institutions in the world and No 1 in Pakistan in environmental sciences subject. He said that CEES achieved the target of the best ranking due to research, teaching and students’ hard work. Dr Sajid said that the college has produced 115 PhDs so far. He said that the faculty has won several research projects in applied research. He said that CEES had the only accredited laboratory, which has been certified by the Environment Protection Department added that no subject can go without artificial intelligence and new technology.
Dr Muhammad Arshad said that there is a need to promote truth and honesty in society. He said that students need to be trained along with education. He said that under the patronage of VC Dr Muhammad Ali, he was fully confident that the PU would prosper manifold.
Recent Stories
Bill to increase number of SC judges to be presented in NA on Friday
Five people killed in Proom area of Panjgur
Gold prices increase by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakistan
Imaan Mazari, her husband given into police custody for three-day physical reman ..
Hezbollah appoints Naim Qassem as its new head
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2024
'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split with Malaika
Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent
Petroleum prices expected to drop in Pakistan from Nov 1
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2024
No immediate constitutional amendments under consideration: Dr Shezra
Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CS emphasizes collective responsibility of communities in fostering inter-religious harmony2 minutes ago
-
IHC grants two-day extension in PTI focal person’s recovery case2 minutes ago
-
NDMA dispatches 18th relief consignment for Palestine, Lebanon2 minutes ago
-
FDA completes 95% electrification in FDA city2 minutes ago
-
LDA seals 236 properties3 minutes ago
-
DC inspects polio drive3 minutes ago
-
Four killed, five injured near Sibi traffic accident3 minutes ago
-
Five-day ToT program at SAU concludes3 minutes ago
-
Russian Deputy Minister for Defence calls on Naval Chief at NHQ23 minutes ago
-
Swedish ambassador, CM agrees to strengthen cooperation32 minutes ago
-
Tank administration for quality services under CM’s ‘Awami Agenda'32 minutes ago
-
Maritime Minister lauds China’s economic model, strengthens bilateral ties32 minutes ago