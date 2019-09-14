UrduPoint.com
AI Urges India To Lift Blackout, Let Kashmir Speak

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 01:10 PM

AI urges India to lift blackout, let Kashmir speak

Global human rights watchdog, Amnesty International (AI) demanding an end to continued lockdown in Indian occupied Kashmir, has urged India to let the people of the territory speak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :Global human rights watchdog, Amnesty International (AI) demanding an end to continued lockdown in Indian occupied Kashmir, has urged India to let the people of the territory speak.

In a video posted on Twitter, Amnesty International has exposed gruesome crimes being committed by Indian forces' personnel against the people of occupied Kashmir, reported KMS.

The video was posted with a caption that said "The Kashmir blackout is over 40 days old. 8 million people are under lockdown. In the world's most militarised zone".

The video provides a glimpse on the crisis in occupied Kashmir that has gripped the Muslim majority territory since August 5 when India repealed special status of the territory.

"Cell phones and internet remain disconnected. Families unable to speak with loved ones. The government in near-total control of information," the video says.

It adds, "All this amidst reports of: Disrupted emergency services, mid-night raids, torture, tear gas, rubber bullets, pellet guns, detention of thousands of Kashmiris including doctors, journalists, political leaders, activists.""The human cost of this blackout cannot be ignored. Lift the blackout. Let Kashmir Speak," the Amnesty International urges India in the video.

