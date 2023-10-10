AICS, UNESCO join hands for education in marginalized areas in Pakistan

A new agreement was signed on Tuesday between the Italian Government and UNESCO for a project titled “Radio Education” to target children in some of the most remote areas of Pakistan through alternative educational tools to reach students and teachers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) A new agreement was signed on Tuesday between the Italian Government and UNESCO for a project titled “Radio Education” to target children in some of the most remote areas of Pakistan through alternative educational tools to reach students and teachers.

“Radio Education” has been designed to expand some of the best practices learned within the framework of the “Support to Girls' Right of education and Safeguarding Cultural Heritage through Education in Pakistan”, funded by the Italian Government and implemented by UNESCO, currently in its final phase.

Andreas Ferrarese, Ambassador of Italy in Pakistan, and Dr. Youssef Filali-Meknassi, UNESCO Pakistan Country Representative, signed the agreement, acknowledged by Francesco Zatta, AICS Islamabad, said a news release.

During the observance of lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the closure of schools and difficulties in adopting remote learning techniques limited educational activities, pushing UNESCO and AICS to choose educational programs that were disseminated by radio and TV, the only media available in these marginalized territories.

With the title “Radio – My best friend”, targeting kids in 1st, 2nd, and 3rd grades, these radio and tv programs were implemented due to local broadcasters’ support and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

Its impact was profoundly recognized, leading to a new project focused on enhancing this initiative through additional training for teachers, extension to other Primary school grades, and targeted activities to monitor the alarming dropout rate.

The beneficiaries of the “Radio Education – My Best Friend” project will be students from six districts in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa including Kohistan, Mohmand, Swat, Sindh Tharparkar and Baluchistan Ziarat, Jaffarabad.

They will benefit from an approach that combines the involvement of local communities and the support provided by Interactive Radio Instruction (IRI).

This methodology is critical for the integration of educational modules along with interactive activities aimed at promoting local cultural heritage, tangible and intangible, sometimes ignored by communities of beneficiaries.

Ambassador Ferrarese showed great satisfaction with this new Italian commitment. AICS Islamabad Head of Office stressed the importance of this opportunity and said that UNESCO represents “a key partner to support Pakistani cultural heritage safeguard, a sustainable development tool that AICS wishes to promote”.

UNESCO Country Representative Filali-Mekhnassi highlighted gratitude and said that “UNESCO Islamabad office with the support of AICS is ready to support a vibrant Pakistani culture, that is true to its past and looks to the future by cherishing heritage and unleashing new and inspiring forms of expression for all through a flourishing of arts and culture across Pakistan that enriches lives, celebrates national identity and builds understanding between people.”

