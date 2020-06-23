UrduPoint.com
Aid Rs 3.54 Bln Distributed Under Ehsaas Programme

Tue 23rd June 2020 | 09:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :An amount of Rs 3.54 billion has been distributed among 294,801 deserving families in the district under the Ehsaas Programme.

This was stated by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Afifah Shajia during her surprise visit to various Ehsaas centers, here on Tuesday.

She said that financial aid was being distributed transparently among deserving people from21 Ehsaas centers set up in various parts of the district.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

