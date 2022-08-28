Aid to flood victims continues

CHARSADDA, Aug 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) ::The founder members of the Non-Government Organization Saath Sab Ka Development Organization Mardan Dr. Amil Mohmand reached Charsadda with a relief team to help the flood victims, where they have started relief activities in Charsadda district and suburb areas.

Dr.

Amil Mohmand said"Humanity is groaning everywhere in the flood-affected areas, hunger, poverty, poverty and diseases have hit the people badly and they need immediate relief, food items, medication to children and elderly women.""We are here to extend our help to the flood victims the way we can and we want to help these brothers and sisters in need. These people are waiting for immediate help from their brothers," Dr. Amil Mohmand added.