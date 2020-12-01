AIDS awareness event conducted at NHMP HQ

On World AIDS Day, a special awareness programme was conducted at the National Highways and Motorways Police Headquarters in collaboration with NHMP and UN AIDS on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :On World AIDS Day, a special awareness programme was conducted at the National Highways and Motorways Police Headquarters in collaboration with NHMP and UN AIDS on Tuesday.

UN AIDS officials and senior officers from the Motorway Police attended the ceremony.

DIG Headquarters, Asghar Ali Yousafzai, while delivering a welcome address, explained the reasons for the spread of AIDS and said that today's special event would help in the prevention of AIDS.

Inspector General of National Highways and Motorways Police, Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam, said that the National Highways and Motorways Police in collaboration with UN AIDS have been instrumental in raising awareness, prevention and eradication of HIV/AIDS in Pakistan.

On the occasion, Inspector General, Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, assured that the Motorway Police would extend full cooperation to UN AIDS to make the campaign success. He further added that in a short period after its inception, the NHMP has displayed remarkable results in reducing road accidents, both fatal and non-fatal, thus saving and preserving precious lives.

Besides a professional commitment by all the team members, the credit also goes to the strict imposition of traffic rules, awareness campaigns inculcating road sense among our citizens and bailing out the commuters in distress.

Dr. Marlin, Country Director for UN AIDS, while appreciating the role of Motorway Police, said that the Government of Pakistan is taking state responsibilities for the prevention and treatment of HIV/AIDS seriously. She said unprotected blood transfusions, organ/tissue transplants can spread HIV.

However, air, water, insects, pets, food, drinks and tears are not the sources to spread AIDs. She assured that UN AIDS would extend full cooperation to the Government of Pakistan for the eradication of HIV/AIDS from Pakistan. She elaborated the steps taken by the government of Pakistan to control it. In the end of the program, souvenirs were presented to the distinguished guests.