UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AIDS Awareness Event Conducted At NHMP HQ

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 10:54 PM

AIDS awareness event conducted at NHMP HQ

On World AIDS Day, a special awareness programme was conducted at the National Highways and Motorways Police Headquarters in collaboration with NHMP and UN AIDS on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :On World AIDS Day, a special awareness programme was conducted at the National Highways and Motorways Police Headquarters in collaboration with NHMP and UN AIDS on Tuesday.

UN AIDS officials and senior officers from the Motorway Police attended the ceremony.

DIG Headquarters, Asghar Ali Yousafzai, while delivering a welcome address, explained the reasons for the spread of AIDS and said that today's special event would help in the prevention of AIDS.

Inspector General of National Highways and Motorways Police, Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam, said that the National Highways and Motorways Police in collaboration with UN AIDS have been instrumental in raising awareness, prevention and eradication of HIV/AIDS in Pakistan.

On the occasion, Inspector General, Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, assured that the Motorway Police would extend full cooperation to UN AIDS to make the campaign success. He further added that in a short period after its inception, the NHMP has displayed remarkable results in reducing road accidents, both fatal and non-fatal, thus saving and preserving precious lives.

Besides a professional commitment by all the team members, the credit also goes to the strict imposition of traffic rules, awareness campaigns inculcating road sense among our citizens and bailing out the commuters in distress.

Dr. Marlin, Country Director for UN AIDS, while appreciating the role of Motorway Police, said that the Government of Pakistan is taking state responsibilities for the prevention and treatment of HIV/AIDS seriously. She said unprotected blood transfusions, organ/tissue transplants can spread HIV.

However, air, water, insects, pets, food, drinks and tears are not the sources to spread AIDs. She assured that UN AIDS would extend full cooperation to the Government of Pakistan for the eradication of HIV/AIDS from Pakistan. She elaborated the steps taken by the government of Pakistan to control it. In the end of the program, souvenirs were presented to the distinguished guests.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Police United Nations AIDS Water Motorway Road Traffic Event All From Government Blood

Recent Stories

NATO Welcomes US-Russia Dialogue on Extension of N ..

2 minutes ago

Minister proposes PML-N, PPP to resign from Sindh, ..

2 minutes ago

Election Commission of Pakistan meeting held to di ..

2 minutes ago

Special monitoring teams constituted to rid people ..

35 minutes ago

COVID-19 spreading in country through PDM gatherin ..

36 minutes ago

Lavrov Says Russia-Uruguay Relations Offer Great D ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.