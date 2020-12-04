AIDS Control Program providing free diagnostic, treatment :DG Health

Punjab Director General Health Services Dr Haroon Jehangir has said the Punjab AIDS Control Program is providing free diagnostic, treatment and counseling services to HIV/AIDS patients across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Director General Health Services Dr Haroon Jehangir has said the Punjab AIDS Control Program is providing free diagnostic, treatment and counseling services to HIV/AIDS patients across the province.

He said this in a meeting with a delegation of the UNAIDS and the World Health Organization in his office here on Thursday.

UNAIDS Country Director for Pakistan and Afghanistan Dr Maria Elena Fillia Borromeo and WHO representative Dr Jamshed were part of the delegation.

The director deneral Health Services assured the delegation of all out support from the province.

He said all out measures were being taken to control the disease under the leadership of HealthMinister Dr Yasmin Rashid. He said as per guidelines of the WHO, measures were being taken to control HIV/AIDS in Punjab.

Program Director Punjab AIDS Control Program Dr Munir Ahmed Malik, Director Punjab TB Control Programme Dr Saeed Akhtar, Additional Director Dr Imtiaz and Technical Advisor Dr Aqib Nazir were also present.