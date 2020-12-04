UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AIDS Control Program Providing Free Diagnostic, Treatment :DG Health

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 12:13 AM

AIDS Control Program providing free diagnostic, treatment :DG Health

Punjab Director General Health Services Dr Haroon Jehangir has said the Punjab AIDS Control Program is providing free diagnostic, treatment and counseling services to HIV/AIDS patients across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Director General Health Services Dr Haroon Jehangir has said the Punjab AIDS Control Program is providing free diagnostic, treatment and counseling services to HIV/AIDS patients across the province.

He said this in a meeting with a delegation of the UNAIDS and the World Health Organization in his office here on Thursday.

UNAIDS Country Director for Pakistan and Afghanistan Dr Maria Elena Fillia Borromeo and WHO representative Dr Jamshed were part of the delegation.

The director deneral Health Services assured the delegation of all out support from the province.

He said all out measures were being taken to control the disease under the leadership of HealthMinister Dr Yasmin Rashid. He said as per guidelines of the WHO, measures were being taken to control HIV/AIDS in Punjab.

Program Director Punjab AIDS Control Program Dr Munir Ahmed Malik, Director Punjab TB Control Programme Dr Saeed Akhtar, Additional Director Dr Imtiaz and Technical Advisor Dr Aqib Nazir were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan World AIDS Punjab Maria Elena Jamshed All From Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Khalifa sends condolences to French President on d ..

2 hours ago

Frontline workers reiterate readiness to sacrifice ..

2 hours ago

Punjab govt made first ever literacy policy for pr ..

2 minutes ago

FIA arrests accused for making fake facebook ID of ..

2 minutes ago

FAO bridging gender gap to achieve sustainable agr ..

9 minutes ago

Indian educator wins $1 million global teaching pr ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.