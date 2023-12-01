AIDS patients increasing day by day due to lack of medical examination in Balochistan: Qambrani

Manager AIDS Control Program Balochistan Dr. Khalid-ur Rehman Qambrani on Friday said that the number of AIDS patients was increasing day by day, which was an alarming process due to ignorance and lack of medical examination in Balochistan. He said that the Health Department as well as the people related to every school of thought had to play their role to control the spread of AIDS

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Manager AIDS Control Program Balochistan Dr. Khalid-ur Rehman Qambrani on Friday said that the number of AIDS patients was increasing day by day, which was an alarming process due to ignorance and lack of medical examination in Balochistan. He said that the Health Department as well as the people related to every school of thought had to play their role to control the spread of AIDS.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of the walk organized in connection with the World AIDS Day under the auspices of AIDS Control Program Balochistan, Soshoo-Pak, Quetta Foundation.

Rozeena Khilji, CEO of Quetta Foundation, Mohammad Khan Zahri, Senior Officer of Balochistan AIDS Control Program, Watanyar Khilji, Executive Director of Asas PK also addressed the participants of the walk.

Dr. Khalid-ur Rahman Qambrani said that AIDS was affecting more people with each passing day, worryingly, the number of AIDS patients was decreasing globally and here in Pakistan the situation was different. The main reason for the spread of the disease is lack of awareness and lack of medical examination, he said.

He said that it was a misconception that only sexual intercourse was the main cause of this disease, transfusion of infected blood and use of used syringes also play an important role in the spread of the disease.

He said that the provincial AIDS control program had provided free test facilities in the hospitals of all the districts of the province and screening kits were available in all these districts.

He said that the Provincial AIDS Control Program had established three new centers last year in Dera Murad Jamali Loralai and Hub, while earlier two centers were present in Quetta and Turbat. Now the number of these centers have increased to five in Balochistan, he added.

Dr. Khalid said that this year, more than 100,000 people were tested for HIV. These tests have been done in all district and central jails of Balochistan, Aids control program provides free treatment facilities for AIDS patients in all centers, where even expensive medicines are provided free of cost, he noted.

He said that awareness and awareness should be created among people at all levels to protect the society from HIV/AIDS.