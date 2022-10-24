UrduPoint.com

AIDS Ward Set At DHQ Khanewal

Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2022 | 08:05 PM

AIDS ward set at DHQ Khanewal

The special ward set up at the DHQ Hospital to provide free of charge health facilities to patients with AIDS, was inaugurated on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :The special ward set up at the DHQ Hospital to provide free of charge health facilities to patients with AIDS, was inaugurated on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Umar Iftikhar Shirazi inaugurated the AIDS ward. Health Department CEO Dr Abdul Majeed Bhatti and other officers of the department were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said every patient coming to the hospital would be treated with full attention and care. With the establishment of AIDS ward, patients would no longer have to go to big cities, he said.

Dr Bhatti said that the facility provided HIV/AIDS diagnosis, medicines and related tests, according to CEO Health.

It is pertinent to mention that the ward has been established under the Punjab AIDS Control Programme.

Related Topics

AIDS Punjab

Recent Stories

PkHA approves Rs19.414 billion annual budget for p ..

PkHA approves Rs19.414 billion annual budget for provincial highways

1 minute ago
 Factory sealed for manufacturing fake shampoo

Factory sealed for manufacturing fake shampoo

1 minute ago
 Imran Khan gets bail in attempt to murder case

Imran Khan gets bail in attempt to murder case

1 minute ago
 Commissioner reviews cleanliness situation in city ..

Commissioner reviews cleanliness situation in city

1 minute ago
 Exciting Punjab Games competitions begin at differ ..

Exciting Punjab Games competitions begin at different sports venues

4 minutes ago
 Italy, France to Maintain 'Firm Stand' Against Rus ..

Italy, France to Maintain 'Firm Stand' Against Russia Over Ukrainian Crisis - Mi ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.