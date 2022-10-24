AIDS ward set at DHQ Khanewal

The special ward set up at the DHQ Hospital to provide free of charge health facilities to patients with AIDS, was inaugurated on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :The special ward set up at the DHQ Hospital to provide free of charge health facilities to patients with AIDS, was inaugurated on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Umar Iftikhar Shirazi inaugurated the AIDS ward. Health Department CEO Dr Abdul Majeed Bhatti and other officers of the department were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said every patient coming to the hospital would be treated with full attention and care. With the establishment of AIDS ward, patients would no longer have to go to big cities, he said.

Dr Bhatti said that the facility provided HIV/AIDS diagnosis, medicines and related tests, according to CEO Health.

It is pertinent to mention that the ward has been established under the Punjab AIDS Control Programme.