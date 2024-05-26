AIERD, Arid Agriculture University Launch “China Fellowship 2024”
Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) The Asian Institute of Eco-civilization Research and Development (AIERD), in collaboration with Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University has launched the Understanding China Fellowship Programme 2024 for the youth intending and aspiring to understand China.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO), AIERD, Shakeel Ahmed Ramay told APP that under the fellowship experts on China from Pakistani and Chinese universities and think tanks will deliver lectures and conduct workshops to train the participants. The program is supported by the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Pakistan, he added. The basic objectives of the program are to equip the participants with the knowledge and information about Chinese success in different fields, acquaint them with the Chinese model of development and shared prosperity, and provide them guidelines as to how they can suggest a way forward to Pakistani policy makers in line with the Chinese way of thinking. The fellowship is a four-month long duration programme to be divided into two parts.
The first part comprises lectures, presentations, and discussions. In the second part, each participant will have to produce a 2000-word concept paper on his/her understanding of China. "The youth who have at least a bachelor’s degree or master’s degree in social sciences disciplines will be preferably encouraged to apply. There will be no gender discrimination, and equal opportunities will be provided to everyone. After the initial scrutiny, the final selection will be made by interviewing selected candidates in the first week of July," Shakeel Ahmed Ramay said. At the conclusion of the program, participants will be awarded Certificates on their successful completion of the program, he added. The candidates will be required to fill in the Application Form by 30th June 2024 available online in the advertisement published on the website and social media handles of AIERD that will be received only through the Email address [email protected] or Google document, he added. The interested can also contact on 03008558529 and [email protected] for further information.
/395/778
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sensitising public about heatwave coping measures key, climate change ministry official6 minutes ago
-
Temperatures reaches over 50°C in Sukkur6 minutes ago
-
Martyrdom of three police officials remembered6 minutes ago
-
PML-N govt to make country prosperous: MPA16 minutes ago
-
Police hold flag march16 minutes ago
-
CPO for foolproof security arrangements at churches16 minutes ago
-
Gilani affirms support for government’s welfare initiatives16 minutes ago
-
CM satisfied with performance of clinic on wheels, field hospitals26 minutes ago
-
CM pays tribute to martyred military personnel26 minutes ago
-
Man kills elder brother26 minutes ago
-
Man electrocuted in Sargodha26 minutes ago
-
Bakery product prices set to fall after bread reduction in Punjab: Minister26 minutes ago