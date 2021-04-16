UrduPoint.com
AIftikhar Ali Malik Steps Down As Member Ravi Urban Development Authority

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

AIftikhar Ali Malik steps down as member Ravi Urban Development Authority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Owing to his pre occupation as President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry and other important engagements Iftikhar Ali Malik Friday stepped down as member Ravi Urban Development Authority( RUDA).

In his resignation, he expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar for reposing their trust by appointing him in RUDA, one of the emerging state of the art mega project of international standard.

In a press statement, he said that he is also holding the portfolios of Chairman United business Group, and Chairman Guard Group of Industries besides patron in chief of Rowing and polo clubs and others as well as CEO 200 beds Mumtaz Bakhtawar Memorial Trust Hospitals.

He further stated that in view of his pre occupation, he can not shoulder the important responsibilities in RUDA because due to covid he has also to chair a series of important virtual meetings with eight south Asian countries as President SAARC chamber besides handling the affairs of domestic trade politics so his resignation be accepted forthwith.

