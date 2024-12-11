Open Menu

AIG Addresses Police Officers' Concerns In Orderly Room

Published December 11, 2024

AIG addresses police officers' concerns in orderly room

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Establishment Abdul Haq Umrani on Wednesday held an orderly room at the Central Police Office.

During the orderly room, police officers brought forth both personal and official concerns before the AIG Establishment, a police spokesperson told APP.

He said that Immediate directives were issued for the resolution of pressing matters, while directives were given to senior officers to address remaining issues promptly.

On the occasion, the AIG Establishment highlighted various measures taken for the welfare of police officers, including initiatives aimed at improving residence facilities, enhancing healthcare provisions, and raising educational standards.

He assured all personnel of an open-door policy at his office, encouraging them to bring forward any concerns for immediate resolution.

He further said that, the Primary objective of the orderly room is not only to address the welfare, personal, and official issues of police officers but also to elevate their morale by prioritizing resolutions based on their well-being./APP-rzr-mkz

