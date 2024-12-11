AIG Addresses Police Officers’ Concerns In Orderly Room
Faizan Hashmi Published December 11, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Establishment Abdul Haq Umrani on Wednesday held an orderly room at the Central Police Office.
During the orderly room, police officers brought forth both personal and official concerns before the AIG Establishment, a police spokesperson told APP.
He said that Immediate directives were issued for the resolution of pressing matters, while directives were given to senior officers to address remaining issues promptly.
On the occasion, the AIG Establishment highlighted various measures taken for the welfare of police officers, including initiatives aimed at improving residence facilities, enhancing healthcare provisions, and raising educational standards.
He assured all personnel of an open-door policy at his office, encouraging them to bring forward any concerns for immediate resolution.
He further said that, the Primary objective of the orderly room is not only to address the welfare, personal, and official issues of police officers but also to elevate their morale by prioritizing resolutions based on their well-being./APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Shahid, Imam guide Nurpur Lions to win over Lake City Panthers
George Linde, David Miller help South Africa beat Pakistan by 11 runs in first T ..
WhatsApp accounts being hacked in Karachi, country’s other parts
Vivo V40e 5G: What’s All the Hype About?
Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says Khawaja Asif
Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes
Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission on May 9 riots
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be decided this week
PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agreement to Roll Out PayZen
Stylo 12.12 Sale - Special Deals for Ladies on Winter Fashion
The Grand Finale of the PUBGM x realme Number 13 Tournament Approaches with Big ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One killed in Khuzdar firing4 minutes ago
-
DC seeks public cooperation as teams start inspecting business places to enforce plastic ban4 minutes ago
-
Divisional admin intensifies efforts to combat dengue4 minutes ago
-
Excise, Narcotics Control dept recovers 38 kg drugs, nabs 16 suspects4 minutes ago
-
Academic Council 31st Meeting Held at KMU4 minutes ago
-
PHA completes 7th Miyawaki forest in Aam Khas Bagh4 minutes ago
-
CEO District Health Authority visits Primary Health Center Badiana14 minutes ago
-
400 kg dead buffalo meat recovered:14 minutes ago
-
DIG Headquarters reviews recruitment, orders transparency14 minutes ago
-
Data of teachers want to retire sought14 minutes ago
-
Lahore police to play role in combating social crimes14 minutes ago
-
Female Handball competition held:14 minutes ago