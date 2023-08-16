Open Menu

AIG Announces Cash Reward For Police Party For Killing Robbers In Encounter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2023 | 08:03 PM

AIG announces cash reward for police party for killing robbers in encounter

Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Wednesday announced a cash reward of Rs. 0.5 million for the police party for killing five robbers in a police encounter in North Karachi area

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Wednesday announced a cash reward of Rs. 0.5 million for the police party for killing five robbers in a police encounter in North Karachi area.

The Karachi Police Chief appreciated the excellent professional performance of Sir Syed police station's team and also announced certificates of appreciation and cash reward, said a news release.

Karachi Police was utilizing all available resources to control crimes in the megalopolis.

Earlier on Wednesday, five robbers had entered a house near Umm-ul-Quran school, North Karachi Sector 11B by cutting the grill with the intention of robbery. On the information about the presence of robbers on Madadgar 15, a police mobile of Madadgar 15 and the SHO concerned along with 2 police mobiles reached the spot.

The police cordoned off the house at which the accused tried to escape by opening fire. All the five accused were killed in the retaliatory firing by the police.

