AIG appreciates police services to deal with coronavirus

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Additional Inspector General(AIG) South Punjab, Inam Ghani extolled the police force for rendering outstanding services in coronavirus and Muharram-ul-Haram.

In a statement issued here on Friday evening, he said it is time to serve flood affected people.

He said that the police chiefs of all the districts of South Punjab should work with the administration in the flood-hit areas to ensure the evacuation of people and take part in security arrangements for flood victims.

The police will take all possible steps for the relief operations in the flood affected areas and will stand by other rescue agencies, the AIG stated.

Ghani said that the district police chiefs in their districts should deal with any flood emergency.

They can develop strategies and deploy all police machinery and manpower to help flood victims, he concluded.