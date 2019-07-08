AIG assures to take action against policemen on misuse of authority

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :The AIG Hyderabad Police Dr Ghulam Sarwar Jamali has said action against the policemen who misuse their authority has been continuing in Sindh police and will stay the course.

Talking to a delegation of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Trade and Small Industry (HCSTSI) at his office here on Monday, Jamali said the police who transgress their authority would face the departmental action notwithstanding their position and influence.

He apprised the delegation that the police official who was allegedly involved in the raid on an engine oil factory in Hyderabad SITE area had been suspended and an inquiry against him was underway.

He assured the business community that the police would continue to maintain law and order in the city to provide an enabling business environment in Hyderabad.

The HCSTSI's President Farooq Shaikhani and other members of the delegation briefed the AIG Jamali about June 26 raid at the engine oil factory during which the policemen allegedly took away several cartons of the oil.