AIG Briefed On Police Performance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 09:06 PM

Additional Inspector Geeral (AIG) Sukkur, Kamran Afzal briefed on police performance of district Sukkur by the SSP Irfan Ali Samo during the meeting held on Wednesday at SSP office Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector Geeral (AIG) Sukkur, Kamran Afzal briefed on police performance of district Sukkur by the SSP Irfan Ali Samo during the meeting held on Wednesday at SSP office Sukkur.

Earlier, the AIG arrived the SSP office and was received warmly.

He was also informed about the adopted strategies to reduce the crime rate and also apprised him about the shortage of police Jawans and facilities required for the police personnel and officers.

During meeting with traders and notables, he said that there was need of more police jawans to control the crime in the region and for this purpose we have decided to launch the recruitment of police personnel in the Sukkur region. He heard the grievances of notables and traders and assured them of solutions of their problems including encroachment and traffic problem being faced by common people.

