AIG chairs meeting regarding preventive measures for Corona Pandemic

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Additional Inspector General (AIG) Police Hyderabad Region, Ghulam Qadir Thebo Thursday visited the office of Deputy Inspector General Police Shaheed Benazirabad and reviewed arrangements made in the wake of Corona Virus in SBA Region.

The Additional IG Thebo presided a meeting attended by DIG Shaheed Benazirabad Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh, SSP SBA Tanveer Hussain Tunio, SSP Sanghar Zeeshan Shafique Siddiqui, SP Headquarter SBA Liaquat Ali Khatian and other officials.

Briefing the meeting regarding law and order situation in the range and Corona Virus position, DIG Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh said that 1551 FIRs were registered in all the three district during first three months of current year while 1982 wanted criminals were arrested and sent to jail.

He said that during this period 106 proclaimed criminals and 574 absconders were also arrested. DIG add that apart from this in operation against drugs and illegal weapons and ammunition, police recovered 3 Kalashnikovs, 33 revolvers, one rifle, 26 shot guns and 125 pistols from the criminals.

He said that police also recovered 324.594 kilogram Charas from drug peddlers, 50 gram opium, 64.

5 kilogram Bhang, 13706 litre of local made wine, 449 wine bottles and 343 pints were also seized. Additional IG Thebo appreciated the team work of SBA police and instructed to avoid registration o fake FIRs and steps be taken to reduce social issues.

The RPO also appreciated the efforts for security administration in making the lockdown successful and stressed that preventive measures be adopted from Corona Virus for security staff posted at quarantine centers and check posts. He also emphasised to completely implement on guidelines and instructions issued by Sindh Government.

He instructed to ensure security, protection and maintaining social distance during distribution process of support amount under Ehssas Kiflat Program. Earlier at the arrival of Additional IG Police Ghulam Qadir Thebo at the office of DIG SBA, He was presented salute and guard of honour by a smart police contingent. Late he distributed ration bags among the lower staff of SBA Range office. On the occasion DIG Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh presented a book titled 'Reforming Sindh Police Working and Culture' to Additional IG Hyderabad.