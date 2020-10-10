UrduPoint.com
AIG Condoles With Family Of Martyr ASI

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 01:15 PM

AIG condoles with family of martyr ASI

Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Capt (R) Zaffar Iqbal condoled with the family of martyre ASI Mulazim Hussain during his visit of Muzaffargarh on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Capt (R) Zaffar Iqbal condoled with the family of martyre ASI Mulazim Hussain during his visit of Muzaffargarh on Saturday.

The AIG Capt (R) Zaffar Iqbal visited the home of martyr ASI Mulazim Hussain at Chowk Sarwar Shaheed and paid rich tribute to martyr police officer. He also offered Fatiha for the departed soul.

Speaking on the occasion, AIG South Punjab said that martyrs of the department were heroes of not only the police department but also of the country. He said that martyrdom of the ASI Mulazim Hussain during fight with criminals have boosted the moral of the department.

He said that it was responsibility of the department to facilitate family of martyr and directed regional police officer DG Khan to ensure all arrangements for this purpose.

