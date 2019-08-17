AIG directs deployment of educated policemen at model police stations

Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon on Saturday directed the officials concerned to deploy educated and well-manners police personnel who must be capable to hear and resolve the problems of the people at earliest

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon on Saturday directed the officials concerned to deploy educated and well-manners police personnel who must be capable to hear and resolve the problems of the people at earliest.

He issued these instructions while chairing a high-level meeting at the office of the DIGP South here, said a statement.

The meeting also sought details of the challenges which were being faced by the SHOs of the model police stations and also issued them directives in this regard.

The SHOs of model police stations were asked to pay special attention to duty of gate guards as well as to the reception.

The DIGs briefed the AIG Karachi with regard to the requirement of funds, buildings and number of police personnel for the model police stations.

The Karachi police chief also said that he would personally monitor performance of the staffers of the model police stations and could also use other sources staff for the purpose.

DIG Admin Asim Qaimkhani, all zonal DIGs, the AIG CIA and other senior officials were also present.