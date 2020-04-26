UrduPoint.com
AIG Directs For Improve Security During Ramazan

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 05:40 PM

AIG directs for improve security during Ramazan

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Additional Inspector General (AIG), Sukkur, Fida Hussain Mastoi through a video link conference on Sunday directed the SSPs to further improve security during Ramazan.

The AIG reviewed the progress about police security measures during Ramazan, steps against Covid-19, enlistment quota of police Shuhadda and employees children, actions against narcotics dealers, smugglers and other issues.

The DIG Sukkur and Larkana divisions presented a detailed briefing to the AIG Fida Hussain Mastoi about the steps in their respective regions about the aforementioned agenda points.

The AIG directed the police high ups to adopt foolproof security arrangements for the protection of life, honour and property of the general public during the holy month of Ramazan.

They were also directed to make more coordinated and effective efforts against the coronavirus.

