AIG directs tight security at COVID-19 hotspots

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Additional Inspector General (AIG), Sukkur Range, Kamran Fazal has directed the Sukkur Police to tighten security arrangements at COVID-19 hotspots.

The AIG directed the police officers to evolve foolproof security arrangements at selected hotspot points pertaining to Covid-19.

He said that supervisory officers should finalize and monitor the security arrangements at Covid-19 hotspot points.

The AIG also directed the officials to put in place logistics arrangements in coordination with district government and health authorities.