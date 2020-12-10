UrduPoint.com
AIG Directs Tight Security At COVID-19 Hotspots

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 02:25 PM

AIG directs tight security at COVID-19 hotspots

Additional Inspector General (AIG), Sukkur Range, Kamran Fazal has directed the Sukkur Police to tighten security arrangements at COVID-19 hotspots

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Additional Inspector General (AIG), Sukkur Range, Kamran Fazal has directed the Sukkur Police to tighten security arrangements at COVID-19 hotspots.

The AIG directed the police officers to evolve foolproof security arrangements at selected hotspot points pertaining to Covid-19.

He said that supervisory officers should finalize and monitor the security arrangements at Covid-19 hotspot points.

The AIG also directed the officials to put in place logistics arrangements in coordination with district government and health authorities.

