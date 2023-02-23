UrduPoint.com

AIG For Strict Action Against Accused Of Dual Murder

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2023 | 10:50 AM

AIG for strict action against accused of dual murder

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Additional Inspector General (AIG) South Punjab ordered to take strict action against the killer involved in the dual murder case here on Thursday.

According to an official, Maqsood ul Hassan cast concern over incident of killing of a couple by the woman's brother.

Initial investigation said the accused named Irfan had killed his sister along with the husband for contracting a love marriage.

Police have started investigation after reaching out the spot and arrested the accused after recovering pistol used in the murder.

ADIG further directed to the staff to expedite investigation and put in challan to the court.

Related Topics

Murder Punjab Marriage Women Court Love

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Brunei on Natio ..

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Brunei on National Day

12 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Guyana on Re ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Guyana on Republic Day

12 minutes ago
 Nation completely rejects PTI’s `Jail Bharo move ..

Nation completely rejects PTI’s `Jail Bharo movement’: Sanaullah

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd February 2023

2 hours ago
 Commander of UAE Land Forces meets high-ranking of ..

Commander of UAE Land Forces meets high-ranking officials at IDEX

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.