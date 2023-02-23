AIG for strict action against accused of dual murder

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Additional Inspector General (AIG) South Punjab ordered to take strict action against the killer involved in the dual murder case here on Thursday.

According to an official, Maqsood ul Hassan cast concern over incident of killing of a couple by the woman's brother.

Initial investigation said the accused named Irfan had killed his sister along with the husband for contracting a love marriage.

Police have started investigation after reaching out the spot and arrested the accused after recovering pistol used in the murder.

ADIG further directed to the staff to expedite investigation and put in challan to the court.