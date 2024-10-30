AIG Holds Open Court To Solve Public Grievances
Additional Inspector General (AIG) Investigations/Complaints Syed Inayat Ali Shah on Wednesday said that the Islamabad Police committed to resolve public issues on a priority
AIG said this while listening to the complaints and issues of the public as well as police officers during the Khuli Kachehri (open court) held at Central Police Office Islamabad, police said.
During the Khuli Kachehri, he listened to the complaints of the citizens and marked their applications to the concerned officers for timely action on merit. He also directed them to send reports to his offices in the given time frame.
AIG further said that strict action will be taken against officers involved in bribery or corruption and a zero-tolerance policy will be adopted in this regard.
Syed Inayat Ali emphasized that Islamabad Police would not leave any stone unturned to secure the lives and property of the citizens. “Such interaction would be continued in the future to provide maximum relief to the citizens.” he added.
AIG Investigations/Complaints further said that interaction during “Khuli Kachehris” would help to promote friendly policing and will also ensure self-accountability, and immediate resolution of citizens' problems.
The protection of life, property and self-respect of citizens comes first, he maintained.
