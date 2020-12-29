UrduPoint.com
AIG Hyderabad Asks Strict Action Against Law Breakers On New Year Night

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 08:53 PM

The Additional Inspector General (AIG) Police Hyderabad Region Dr. Jamil Ahmed on Tuesday directed his officials to take strict action against those who would be found involved in any kind of violation on new year night

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :The Additional Inspector General (AIG) Police Hyderabad Region Dr. Jamil Ahmed on Tuesday directed his officials to take strict action against those who would be found involved in any kind of violation on new year night.

He asked Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs) and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) of Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Nawabshah Division to ensure foolproof security arrangements for protection to life and property of law abiding people and take strict action against the violators In his directives issued to DIGs and SSPs, he asked them to register attempt to murder cases in case of injuries caused by those who would be found involved in aerial firing on new year night.

Similarly, motorbikes of those should be impounded for one wheeling race at night.

He also appealed to people to prove themselves law abiding citizens while celebrating the new year and avoid aerial firing, use of narcotics and one wheeling otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

