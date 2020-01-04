AIG Hyderabad orders reshuffle of 21 SDPOs

The Additional IG (AIG) Hyderabad Region Dr Waliullah Dal Saturday ordered reshuffle of 21 Sub Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs).

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :The Additional IG (AIG) Hyderabad Region Dr Waliullah Dal Saturday ordered reshuffle of 21 Sub Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs).

According to the office order, SDPO Sinjhoro has been posted as SDPO Shahdadpur, SDPO Matiari as SDPO Tando Muhammad Khan, SDPO Tando Muhammad Khan as SDPO Sinjhoro, SDPO Tando Allahyar as SDPO Matli and SDPO Matli as SDPO Samaro.

The SDPOs of Nooriabad, Thatta, Umerkot, Jamshoro, Shujababad, K N Shah, Tando Bago and Dadu are also among those officers who had been transferred.