AIG Hyderabad takes notice of firing outside district courts

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Taking notice of firing incident outside gate of District and Sessions Court which claimed lives of two real brothers and inflicted injuries to their cousin, the Additional Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Range Dr Ghulam Sarwar Jamali has asked the Senior Superintendent of Police Hyderabad for earliest arrest of the murderers.

The AIG also called for adequate security arrangements at Seri Town in order to maintain law and order situation during the burial of deceased persons.

The two real brothers Ali Muhammad Hajano 45 and Mashooq Ali Hajano 30 were shot dead and their cousin Sujawal Hajano wounded as a result of sporadic firing by armed persons at the main gate of District and Sessions Court Hyderabad where ill fated persons came to attend hearing on Friday morning.

According to Police, the incident was the result of enmity as in the year 2018, the armed clash between Hajano and Burdi communities which occurred on children scuffle had claimed the lives of Saleem Burdi 60, Abdul Hakeem Burdi 45 and Jani Hajano, the Police informed and added that both communities had registered cases against each other at Seri Police Station.

On Friday, Ali Ahmed Hajano, Mashooq Hajano and Sujawal Hajano came to District and Sessions Court Hyderabad at hearing of one of the cases registered at Seri Police Station.

Meanwhile, the community members of Hajano community who received the bodies of deceased persons after completion of medico legal formalities staged sit in along with the corpses in front of office of the SSP Hyderabad. However, on assurance from SSP Hyderabad for early arrest of the murderers, they called off the sit in and left to Seri along with bodies of deceased persons for burial.

A case has been registered at Cantonment Police Station Hyderabad of today's incident while on the directives of SSP Hyderabad, heavy contingent of Police has been deployed at Seri town to maintain law and order situation, the Police informed.