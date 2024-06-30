Open Menu

AIG Inaugurates ANPR CCTV Command Centre In Korangi Industrial Area

Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2024 | 08:10 PM

AIG inaugurates ANPR CCTV Command Centre in Korangi Industrial area

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Additional Inspector General Police Karachi Imran Yaqoob Minhas has praised the efforts of the Community Policing Karachi (CPK) for acting as a vital communication and service bridge between law enforcement agencies and Civil society.

He said this while inaugurating the ANPR Cameras Command and Control Centre at the Korangi Industrial area Police Station here Sunday. The Centre was jointly inaugurated by Murad Ali Soni Chief CPK, Aamir Chottani Deputy Chief, Zeeshan Habib Chief DHA and the team of Community Policing Karachi who organised the installation of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Centre.

The Additional IG emphasized that such initiatives would significantly contribute to curbing illegal activities and apprehending criminals.

On this occasion, guest of honor Capt (r) Ghulam Asfar Mehesar DIG East, Touheed Rehman Memon SSP Korangi, Zahid Hameed chief CPK Korangi, Kamran Habib, joint chief, Irfan Abubakar deputy chief, Faisal Rasheed, Ahmed Mubashir Shaff, and Umer Butt, from CPK Korangi were also present.

Additional IG presented mementos to Murad Ali Soni.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Police Station Korangi Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

11 hours ago
 India clinch second T20 World Cup championship tit ..

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa

21 hours ago
 PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

21 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

21 hours ago
 Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for month ..

Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA

22 hours ago
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mi ..

Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti

22 hours ago
 Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Mu ..

Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram

22 hours ago
 SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public ..

SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints

22 hours ago
 4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

22 hours ago
 EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committe ..

EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets

22 hours ago
 TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic de ..

TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic development; Minister Health of ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan