AIG Inaugurates ANPR CCTV Command Centre In Korangi Industrial Area
Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2024 | 08:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Additional Inspector General Police Karachi Imran Yaqoob Minhas has praised the efforts of the Community Policing Karachi (CPK) for acting as a vital communication and service bridge between law enforcement agencies and Civil society.
He said this while inaugurating the ANPR Cameras Command and Control Centre at the Korangi Industrial area Police Station here Sunday. The Centre was jointly inaugurated by Murad Ali Soni Chief CPK, Aamir Chottani Deputy Chief, Zeeshan Habib Chief DHA and the team of Community Policing Karachi who organised the installation of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Centre.
The Additional IG emphasized that such initiatives would significantly contribute to curbing illegal activities and apprehending criminals.
On this occasion, guest of honor Capt (r) Ghulam Asfar Mehesar DIG East, Touheed Rehman Memon SSP Korangi, Zahid Hameed chief CPK Korangi, Kamran Habib, joint chief, Irfan Abubakar deputy chief, Faisal Rasheed, Ahmed Mubashir Shaff, and Umer Butt, from CPK Korangi were also present.
Additional IG presented mementos to Murad Ali Soni.
