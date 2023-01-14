UrduPoint.com

AIG Inquires About Health Of Injured Police Constable

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2023 | 04:10 PM

AIG inquires about health of injured police constable

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Shehzad Sultan here on Saturday visited Nishtar Hospital to inquire about the health of injured constable in Wahva attack.

CPO Shakir Dawar and AIG Operations Qazi Ali Raza were also accompanied by him.

He prayed for speedy recovery of injured constable and directed the hospital administration for providing the best medical treatment.

He said that the police would not hesitate to render sacrifices against criminal elements in order to maintain law and order.

The injured constable would be provided all facilities, he added.

Additional IGP would also attend the funeral of martyr Head Constable Mazhar Khan.

It's worth mentioning here that a police jawan was martyred and another injured in firing by the unidentified accused at Jhangi post.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Attack Police Punjab Law And Order Criminals Post All Best

Recent Stories

ECP rejects Sindh govt plea to delay LG polls

ECP rejects Sindh govt plea to delay LG polls

21 minutes ago
 Holy Quran Academy unique knowledge and scientific ..

Holy Quran Academy unique knowledge and scientific icon: GCC delegation:

26 minutes ago
 PPP leader former PM Gillani addresses historic re ..

PPP leader former PM Gillani addresses historic reception of California-Punjab S ..

49 minutes ago
 Masdar signs agreement with 4 Dutch companies to e ..

Masdar signs agreement with 4 Dutch companies to explore exporting green hydroge ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan desires strategic, economic ties with US: ..

Pakistan desires strategic, economic ties with US: Masood

2 hours ago
 FM Bilawal to attend World Economic Forum's meetin ..

FM Bilawal to attend World Economic Forum's meeting in Davos

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.