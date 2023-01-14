AIG inquires about health of injured police constable

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Shehzad Sultan here on Saturday visited Nishtar Hospital to inquire about the health of injured constable in Wahva attack.

CPO Shakir Dawar and AIG Operations Qazi Ali Raza were also accompanied by him.

He prayed for speedy recovery of injured constable and directed the hospital administration for providing the best medical treatment.

He said that the police would not hesitate to render sacrifices against criminal elements in order to maintain law and order.

The injured constable would be provided all facilities, he added.

Additional IGP would also attend the funeral of martyr Head Constable Mazhar Khan.

It's worth mentioning here that a police jawan was martyred and another injured in firing by the unidentified accused at Jhangi post.