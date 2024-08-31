AIG Investigation Conducts Training Workshop
Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2024 | 05:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Additional Inspector General (AIG) Investigation Punjab Mohammad Idrees Ahmed conducted a daylong training workshop at Art Council Sargodha, here on Saturday.
Investigation officers from across the region attended the workshop.
The AIG delivered a special address at the workshop. The investigation officers were informed about the new laws related to the investigation of serious and sexual crimes and the usefulness of timely investigation.
Awareness was also provided regarding the new rules and regulations for further improvement in the investigation and for making standards of investigation more stable.
