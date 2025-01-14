Open Menu

AIG Investigations Holds Khuli Kachehri To Address Public Grievances

Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2025 | 10:55 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG) Investigations/Complaints Syed Inayat Ali Shah assured the public that Islamabad Police is committed to resolving their issues on priority during a Khuli Kachehri (open court) held at the Central Police Office, on Tuesday.

A public relation officer told APP that during the open forum, AIG Shah listened to the grievances of citizens and police officers, directing concerned officers to take timely action on their complaints.

AIG further said that strict action will be taken against officers involved in bribery or corruption and a zero-tolerance policy will be adopted in this regard.

AIG Inayat Ali emphasized that Islamabad Police would not leave any stone unturned to secure the lives and property of the citizens. “Such interaction would be continued in future to provide maximum relief to the citizens.” he added.

AIG Inayat Ali further said that interaction during “Khuli Kachehries” would help to promote friendly policing and will also ensure self-accountability, immediate resolution of citizens' problems. The protection of life, property and self-respect of citizens comes first, he maintained.

