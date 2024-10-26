AIG Investigations Holds Open Court To Address Public Grievances
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Additional Inspector General (AIG) Investigations/Complaints Syed Inayat Ali Shah on Saturday reiterated that the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police is committed to resolving public issues on priority.
AIG expressed these views while addressing complaints from the public and police officers during a Khuli Kachehri (Open Court) held at the Central Police Office.
A public relation officer told APP that, during the Khuli Kachehri, AIG Inayat Ali listened to the complaints of the citizens and marked their applications to the concerned officers for timely action on merit.
Inayat Ali also directed them to send reports to his offices in the given time frame.
Inayat Ali Shah further said that strict action will be taken against officers involved in bribery or corruption and a zero-tolerance policy will be adopted in this regard.
AIG emphasized that Islamabad Police would not leave any stone unturned to secure the lives and property of the citizens.
“Such interaction would be continued in future to provide maximum relief to the citizens.” AIG added.
AIG Inayat Ali Shah further said that interaction during “Khuli Kachehris” would help to promote friendly policing and will also ensure self-accountability, immediate resolution of citizens' problems.
The protection of life, property and self-respect of citizens comes first, AIG maintained.
