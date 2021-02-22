UrduPoint.com
AIG Karamullah Soomro Passes Away

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 02:32 PM

AIG Karamullah Soomro passes away

The Additional Inspector General of Police Establishment Hyderabad Region Karamullah Soomro passed away here on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :The Additional Inspector General of Police Establishment Hyderabad Region Karamullah Soomro passed away here on Monday.

The cause of death was earlier reported as heart attack but Soomro's brothers later expressed suspicion that he might have been killed.

Soomro was initially shifted to the National Institute of Cardio Vascular Diseases (NICVD) Hyderabad center where he was declared dead.

His body was later shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for the postmortem.

