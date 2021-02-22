AIG Karamullah Soomro passes away

The Additional Inspector General of Police Establishment Hyderabad Region Karamullah Soomro passed away here on Monday

The cause of death was earlier reported as heart attack but Soomro's brothers later expressed suspicion that he might have been killed.

Soomro was initially shifted to the National Institute of Cardio Vascular Diseases (NICVD) Hyderabad center where he was declared dead.

His body was later shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for the postmortem.