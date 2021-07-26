UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AIG Lauds Police Performance On Eid Ul Azha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 04:10 PM

AIG lauds Police performance on Eid ul Azha

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General (AIG) Sukkur zone Kamran Afzal has lauded Police personnel who remained away from their families on Eid-ul-Azha to protect lives and property of the public.

He stated this during at a reception arranged for the force at the Police Lines Headquarters here on Monday.

"We can feel that it was very difficult for policemen to remain away from their children, parents, brothers, sisters and relatives on the occasion of the Eid", however, it was the duty of the police to protect the citizens.

Effective patrolling was made in the Sukkur, Ghotki and Khairpur districts to avoid any untoward incident. SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo met officers and officials and lauded the vigilance of the force.

The SSP monitored the overall security arrangements and patrolling during the three days of Eid-ul-azha.

Sukkur Traffic Police (STP) also performed duties at worship places, parks and important boulevards.

