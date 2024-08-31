Open Menu

AIG Lauds Police Riverine Checkposts Role In Combating Terrorists

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2024 | 08:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) A meeting was held at the Central Police Office here on Saturday under the chairmanship of Additional IG (AIG) Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry to review inspection and maintenance affairs of all riverine check-posts in the province.

DIG Establishment II Captain (retd) Liaqat Ali Malik was also present. The AIG said that the riverine check-posts of Punjab police play a crucial role in combating terrorists, miscreants, and criminals. He mentioned that all riverine check-posts were being gradually upgraded to solar energy systems and modern technology.

The additional IG emphasised that the maintenance, inspection, and administrative affairs of the riverine check-posts were a responsibility of the DPOs, who must regularly inspect these posts every month and submit reports.

He also noted that DIG PHP is monitoring all affairs, including the inspection of riverine check posts. He commended the DPO of Bhakkar for ensuring thorough inspections of these posts.

Additionally, he said that promotion and issues of the officers and personnel stationed at riverine check-posts should be resolved on a priority basis. The construction, repair, and upgrade of buildings, permanent posts, boats, vehicles, and motorcycles at the riverine check posts should also be ensured. He instructed that vigilant and active in-charges be appointed at these check posts.

The meeting was attended via video link by DIG Punjab Highway Patrol Athar Waheed and the DPOs of Layyah, Rahim Yar Khan, Bhakkar, Muzaffargarh, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Attock, and Mianwali.

