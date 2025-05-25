Open Menu

AIG Leads CCD Conference,vows Zero-tolerance For Crime,corruption

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2025 | 11:50 AM

AIG leads CCD conference,vows zero-tolerance for crime,corruption

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) A high-level conference and training session for officers of the Crime Control Department (CCD) Punjab was held in Lahore under the chairmanship of Additional Inspector General (AIG) Sohail Zafar Chatha,here on Sunday.

The session was attended by senior officials from across Punjab,including DIGs, ROs, DOs and SHOs affiliated with CCD.

The participants received briefings on modern investigation techniques and the use of information technology in policing.

During the session,officers were introduced to the latest methods of crime data analysis and advanced investigative procedures.

Addressing the gathering,Additional IG Sohail Zafar emphasized the importance of commitment and dedication in the line of duty.

“Your role is crucial in establishing a crime-free Punjab,” he said and urged officers to carry out their responsibilities as a national duty and act fearlessly against criminal elements.

“We must collectively work to free our society from the grip of criminals,”Chatha added,stressing the need for unwavering action in the fight against crime.

He also assured that officers demonstrating outstanding performance will be rewarded with cash prizes, while asserting that there was no place in the CCD for cowardly,incompetent, or corrupt individuals.

“Our mission is clear – through effective policing and strong prosecution,we will bring criminals to justice,” AIG concluded.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE fall to Czech Republic at Minifootball World C ..

UAE fall to Czech Republic at Minifootball World Cup in Baku

10 hours ago
 UAE delegation participates in 34th session of UN ..

UAE delegation participates in 34th session of UN Commission on Crime Prevention ..

11 hours ago
 Military Sports Museum inaugurated in Abu Dhabi, s ..

Military Sports Museum inaugurated in Abu Dhabi, showcasing history, achievement ..

11 hours ago
 Sharjah launches 8th edition of Dibba Al Hisn Duo ..

Sharjah launches 8th edition of Dibba Al Hisn Duo Theatre Festival

12 hours ago
FNC highlights legislative role of parliaments in ..

FNC highlights legislative role of parliaments in ensuring fair, ethical use of ..

12 hours ago
 Ajman Tourism, Chongqing Municipality's Tourism Co ..

Ajman Tourism, Chongqing Municipality's Tourism Committee sign MoU

12 hours ago
 UoS’ Alumni Association launches first Chapter o ..

UoS’ Alumni Association launches first Chapter outside Arab World

13 hours ago
 Salem Abdulrahman closes in on Sharjah Chess Maste ..

Salem Abdulrahman closes in on Sharjah Chess Masters Title

13 hours ago
 Al Ain hosts 4th UAE National MMA Championship

Al Ain hosts 4th UAE National MMA Championship

14 hours ago
 79 Palestinians killed in 24 hours in Gaza

79 Palestinians killed in 24 hours in Gaza

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan