AIG leads CCD conference,vows zero-tolerance for crime,corruption

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) A high-level conference and training session for officers of the Crime Control Department (CCD) Punjab was held in Lahore under the chairmanship of Additional Inspector General (AIG) Sohail Zafar Chatha,here on Sunday.

The session was attended by senior officials from across Punjab,including DIGs, ROs, DOs and SHOs affiliated with CCD.

The participants received briefings on modern investigation techniques and the use of information technology in policing.

During the session,officers were introduced to the latest methods of crime data analysis and advanced investigative procedures.

Addressing the gathering,Additional IG Sohail Zafar emphasized the importance of commitment and dedication in the line of duty.

“Your role is crucial in establishing a crime-free Punjab,” he said and urged officers to carry out their responsibilities as a national duty and act fearlessly against criminal elements.

“We must collectively work to free our society from the grip of criminals,”Chatha added,stressing the need for unwavering action in the fight against crime.

He also assured that officers demonstrating outstanding performance will be rewarded with cash prizes, while asserting that there was no place in the CCD for cowardly,incompetent, or corrupt individuals.

“Our mission is clear – through effective policing and strong prosecution,we will bring criminals to justice,” AIG concluded.