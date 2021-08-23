UrduPoint.com

AIG Meets 6-year-old AIDS Patient Girl, Praises Her Abilities

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 10:47 PM

AIG meets 6-year-old AIDS patient girl, praises her abilities

The Additional Inspector General Police Hyderabad region Dr. Jamil Ahmed on Monday met innocent 6 year old AIDS patient Khushi at his office

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :The Additional Inspector General Police Hyderabad region Dr. Jamil Ahmed on Monday met innocent 6 year old AIDS patient Khushi at his office.

Dr. Jamil Ahmed praised Khushi's abilities and will, wishing for her early recovery from the disease.

AIG along with innocent AIDS patient took round different sections of his office.

While taking Khushi in his lap, Dr. Jamil Ahmed prayed for her better health and presented flower bouquet and sweets as a gift. He also bade farewell to Khushi while leaving her at the main gate of the office.

Khushi's grandmother, brother Bilawal and journalist Farooq Tabasum were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Police AIDS Hyderabad Bade From

Recent Stories

New Zealand’s PM thanks UAE for evacuation suppo ..

New Zealand’s PM thanks UAE for evacuation support in Afghanistan

1 hour ago
 Virgin Orbit to become publicly traded on NASDAQ

Virgin Orbit to become publicly traded on NASDAQ

1 hour ago
 80% of Russia’s strategic nuclear arsenals have ..

80% of Russia’s strategic nuclear arsenals have been modernised: Putin

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology revie ..

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology reviews Tekab&#039;s digitisation e ..

1 hour ago
 21 dead in weekend attacks in northwest Nigeria

21 dead in weekend attacks in northwest Nigeria

4 minutes ago
 Trudeau Doubles Down After Deputy's Post Flagged b ..

Trudeau Doubles Down After Deputy's Post Flagged by Twitter as 'Manipulated Medi ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.