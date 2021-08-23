AIG meets 6-year-old AIDS patient girl, praises her abilities

The Additional Inspector General Police Hyderabad region Dr. Jamil Ahmed on Monday met innocent 6 year old AIDS patient Khushi at his office

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :The Additional Inspector General Police Hyderabad region Dr. Jamil Ahmed on Monday met innocent 6 year old AIDS patient Khushi at his office.

Dr. Jamil Ahmed praised Khushi's abilities and will, wishing for her early recovery from the disease.

AIG along with innocent AIDS patient took round different sections of his office.

While taking Khushi in his lap, Dr. Jamil Ahmed prayed for her better health and presented flower bouquet and sweets as a gift. He also bade farewell to Khushi while leaving her at the main gate of the office.

Khushi's grandmother, brother Bilawal and journalist Farooq Tabasum were also present on the occasion.