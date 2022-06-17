AIG NH&MP distributes helmets among deserving people, kicks off awareness campaign

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General, National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP), Central Region, Mahboob Aslam on Friday distributed helmets among deserving people and opened campaign to sensitize road users on importance of helmets and risks associated with lane violation on highways.

The special campaign was launched on the orders of IG NH&MP Khalid Mahmood, says an official adding that the campaign was opened during visit of Additional IG to Guidance Center, Sector-2 Multan while helmets were distributed at Khanewal Toll Plaza.

Mehboob Aslam asked the officials not to tolerate any violation on highways adding that 80 percent of the accidents involved motorcycles.

He said that helmets could save bike riders from life threat due to head injuries, however, 90 percent safety was possible by helmets.

The campaign was aimed at reducing or at best eliminating accidents on highways, Mehboob Aslam said.

The spokesman of Motorway Police N5, Central Zone said that the Additional IG also presided over an open meeting of officials where he heard their problems and directed the Sector and Beat Commanders to resolve them.