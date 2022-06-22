AIG orders recovery of abducted children

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General (AIG) of Police Dr. Ehsan has issued orders for recovery of all abducted children reported through FIRs in police stations across South Punjab.

According to police report, so far 152 children were rescued in South Punjab. Special task was given to police officers to rescue the remaining 34 abducted children, it was said.

Additional IG Police Dr.

Ehsan Sadiq took notice of the attack on the vehicle of MPA candidate Salman Naeem from constituency PP-217. He sought report from City Police Officer over inquiry into the incident. Additional IG directed DPOs from South Punjab to ensure law and order across the region. He further said that strict action should be taken against those violating the law.

He directed the officers to ensure safety of all citizens and take steps to maintain law and order.