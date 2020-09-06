AIG pays tribute to martyrs of country

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Additional Inspector General (AIG) of Police South Punjab Inam Ghani said that 6th September was the day to pay tribute to martyrs of the country.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, AIG Inam Ghani said that the brave armed forces of the country defeated ugly designs of enemy in 1965.

He said that armed forces sacrificed their lives to defend country's sovereignty. He said that people sleep well because our armed forces were safeguarding our boarders.

He said that our armed forces have capability to defeat any misadventure by the enemy and to deal with any external threat.